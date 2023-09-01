Saturn Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:OILSF) Stock Price Down 1%

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (OTCMKTS:OILSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as 1.93 and last traded at 1.94. 7,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 30,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.96.
Saturn Oil & Gas Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is 1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is 1.81.
Saturn Oil & Gas Company Profile
Saturn Oil & Gas Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas resource deposits in Canada. It is involved in the exploration and development of light oil assets in the Oxbow area of Southeast Saskatchewan and Viking light oil assets in West-Central Saskatchewan.
