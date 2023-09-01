Saturn Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:OILSF) Trading Down 1%

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (OTCMKTS:OILSF – Get Free Report) was down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 1.93 and last traded at 1.94. Approximately 7,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 30,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.96.

Saturn Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is 1.81.

About Saturn Oil & Gas

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas resource deposits in Canada. It is involved in the exploration and development of light oil assets in the Oxbow area of Southeast Saskatchewan and Viking light oil assets in West-Central Saskatchewan.

