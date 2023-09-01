Seaport Res Ptn Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA)

Seaport Res Ptn reiterated their buy rating on shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Liberty Live Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Liberty Live Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LLYVA opened at $33.31 on Monday. Liberty Live Group has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $37.00.

About Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

