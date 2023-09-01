Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.10.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Semtech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Get Semtech alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Semtech

Semtech Price Performance

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $26.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.56 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14. Semtech has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $48.94.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $236.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.00 million. Semtech had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Semtech will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Semtech

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Semtech by 5.5% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 494.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 578,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,721,000 after purchasing an additional 480,901 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Semtech by 134.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,082,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,554,000 after purchasing an additional 619,751 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 38.0% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 105,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 28,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Semtech during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Semtech Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.