Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Acquires 23,491 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 473.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,449 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,491 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.2% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,017,948,000 after acquiring an additional 150,053,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,638,815,000 after acquiring an additional 14,652,150 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,218,570 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,649,717,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $327.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $366.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $332.89 and its 200 day moving average is $307.41.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $411.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.68.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

