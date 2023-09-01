Short Interest in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Decreases By 6.6%

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the July 31st total of 3,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 635,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $892,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 385.6% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 70,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 56,004 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 431,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 8.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,890,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,576,000 after purchasing an additional 153,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 8.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter.

ACHC opened at $77.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.32. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $66.87 and a one year high of $89.85.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $731.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.06 million. Analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

