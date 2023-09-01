Short Interest in Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Drops By 9.4%

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,566,100 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the July 31st total of 1,728,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Africa Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Africa Oil Stock Up 0.7 %

Africa Oil stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. Africa Oil has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.16.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Africa Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Africa Oil’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Africa Oil Company Profile

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration/appraisal assets in Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya, as well as Guyana and Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

