Short Interest in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Rises By 11.1%

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,150,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the July 31st total of 10,040,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.45.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $15.92 on Friday. Invesco has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $20.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.09). Invesco had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 56.74%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at $642,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

