SIG Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of SIG Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.80 and last traded at $26.18. 403 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.02.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on SIG Group in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.66.

SIG Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton filling lines, aseptic carton sleeves and closures, bag-in-box, and spouted pouch, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

