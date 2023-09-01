Sika (OTC:SKFOF) Shares Up 0.8%

Sika AG (OTC:SKFOF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$287.07 and last traded at C$276.45. 202 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 754 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$274.27.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sika in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sika
Sika Stock Performance
About Sika
Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sika
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3 Takeaways from the August Inflation Report
- Stock Average Calculator
- On Fire: 5 Best Artificial Intelligence Penny Stocks
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 6 Cybersecurity Stocks: Which is the Best to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Sika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.