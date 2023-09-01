Sika (OTC:SKFOF) Shares Up 0.8%

Sika AG (OTC:SKFOF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$287.07 and last traded at C$276.45. 202 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 754 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$274.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sika in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Sika Stock Performance

About Sika

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$290.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$280.89.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

Featured Stories

