Sika (OTC:SKFOF) Trading Up 0.8%

Sika AG (OTC:SKFOF – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$287.07 and last traded at C$276.45. Approximately 202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 754 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$274.27.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sika in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$290.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$280.89.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

