SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) vs. Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Critical Comparison

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) and SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Vital Energy and SilverBow Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vital Energy 1 1 2 0 2.25 SilverBow Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00

Vital Energy currently has a consensus target price of $75.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.40%. SilverBow Resources has a consensus target price of $54.67, suggesting a potential upside of 27.70%. Given SilverBow Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SilverBow Resources is more favorable than Vital Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Vital Energy has a beta of 3.36, indicating that its share price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SilverBow Resources has a beta of 2.39, indicating that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vital Energy and SilverBow Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vital Energy 57.79% 24.29% 9.76% SilverBow Resources 61.53% 37.43% 17.30%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vital Energy and SilverBow Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vital Energy $1.50 billion 0.75 $631.51 million $50.40 1.20 SilverBow Resources $753.42 million 1.29 $340.44 million $19.21 2.23

Vital Energy has higher revenue and earnings than SilverBow Resources. Vital Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SilverBow Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.6% of Vital Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of SilverBow Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Vital Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of SilverBow Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SilverBow Resources beats Vital Energy on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vital Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc. in January 2023. Vital Energy, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About SilverBow Resources

(Get Free Report)

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an oil and gas company, engages in exploration, development, acquisition, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

