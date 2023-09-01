Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Position Trimmed by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 274,086 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Simmons First National worth $4,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SFNC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth about $26,533,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Simmons First National by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,413,000 after buying an additional 911,143 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Simmons First National by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,814,000 after buying an additional 677,796 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Simmons First National by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,264,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,871,000 after buying an additional 621,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Simmons First National by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,004,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,150,000 after buying an additional 384,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simmons First National

In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $593,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,577.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simmons First National Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $17.82 on Friday. Simmons First National Co. has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $24.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.20.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Simmons First National had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

