Sittner & Nelson LLC Purchases 1,359 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,919 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.1% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after buying an additional 3,121,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,534,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,541,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875,615 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.87.

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,362,329 shares of company stock valued at $48,508,072 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $138.01 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $143.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.67, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.73 and a 200-day moving average of $115.78.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

