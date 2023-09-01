Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) vs. Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) Head to Head Survey

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) and Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Solid Power and Dragonfly Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Solid Power alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Power 1 5 2 0 2.13 Dragonfly Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00

Solid Power presently has a consensus target price of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 76.89%. Dragonfly Energy has a consensus target price of $8.67, suggesting a potential upside of 403.88%. Given Dragonfly Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dragonfly Energy is more favorable than Solid Power.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Power -281.63% -8.13% -7.62% Dragonfly Energy N/A -216.49% -50.09%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Solid Power and Dragonfly Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Solid Power has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dragonfly Energy has a beta of -0.83, suggesting that its share price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Solid Power and Dragonfly Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Power $15.71 million 24.07 -$9.56 million ($0.25) -8.48 Dragonfly Energy $84.39 million 1.20 -$39.57 million ($0.61) -2.82

Solid Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dragonfly Energy. Solid Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dragonfly Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.6% of Solid Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of Dragonfly Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Solid Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.9% of Dragonfly Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Solid Power

(Get Free Report)

Solid Power, Inc. develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sell its sulfide-based solid electrolyte and to license its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells. Solid Power, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

About Dragonfly Energy

(Get Free Report)

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories. It offers its products under the Dragonfly Energy, Battle Born, and Wakespeed brands. The company is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.