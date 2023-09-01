Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.88.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SUI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $168.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE:SUI opened at $122.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.71. Sun Communities has a one year low of $117.63 and a one year high of $163.83.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($1.23). The company had revenue of $863.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.99 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 202.17%.

In other news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $614,791.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at $631,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $614,791.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Baxter Underwood bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $119.93 per share, with a total value of $47,972.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 73,633 shares in the company, valued at $8,830,805.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth about $3,781,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 7.9% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 182,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,373 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 7.9% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 264,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,531,000 after purchasing an additional 19,932 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,060 developed sites and approximately 48,180 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

