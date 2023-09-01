Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $4.37 Per Share

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Suncor Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 30th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the company will earn $4.37 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.38. The consensus estimate for Suncor Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$44.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$51.94.

Shares of TSE SU opened at C$45.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$40.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$36.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.92%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

