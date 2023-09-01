Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Position Reduced by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 515.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 376,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 43,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 190,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Compass Point decreased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.86.

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $8.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $276.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.58 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 5.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 15 hotels comprised of 7,735 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate.

