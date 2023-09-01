Swiss National Bank Buys 16,800 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.08% of GitLab worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 352.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 15,017 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter worth about $677,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 128.1% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the period. 1888 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the first quarter worth about $796,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter worth about $516,000. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GTLB. Bank of America boosted their price target on GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on GitLab from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on GitLab from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on GitLab from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on GitLab in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.88.

GitLab Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $47.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.64. GitLab Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.35 and a beta of 0.17.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 22.82% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. The firm had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $1,432,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 530,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,313,898.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $510,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 520,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,563,243.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $1,432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 530,134 shares in the company, valued at $25,313,898.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 290,580 shares of company stock worth $15,179,123. Insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

