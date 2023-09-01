Swiss National Bank Cuts Holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of CSW Industrials worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in CSW Industrials by 358.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

CSW Industrials stock opened at $179.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.70 and a twelve month high of $190.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.82.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $203.36 million for the quarter. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 12.82%.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSW Industrials

In other news, CFO James E. Perry sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $159,614.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,351.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CSW Industrials news, CFO James E. Perry sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $159,614.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,351.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.64, for a total transaction of $164,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,221,509.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,654 shares of company stock valued at $2,650,088 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Further Reading

