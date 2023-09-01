Swiss National Bank Cuts Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Douglas Emmett worth $4,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 88,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.3% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 218,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 97,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 5.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Shares of DEI opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.90. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $22.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DEI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.

Insider Transactions at Douglas Emmett

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

