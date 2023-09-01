Swiss National Bank Cuts Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 29,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of NeoGenomics worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 165.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,591,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,753,000 after purchasing an additional 187,219 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 12.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the first quarter worth $9,197,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter worth $348,000. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens raised NeoGenomics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.18.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $15.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.06. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $20.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average of $16.27.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $146.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.22 million. As a group, research analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

