Swiss National Bank Cuts Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of TG Therapeutics worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 24,346 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $569,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 790,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after purchasing an additional 80,025 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 18,304 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TGTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Insider Transactions at TG Therapeutics

In other news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $814,537.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael S. Weiss bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $1,013,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,073,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,299,702.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $814,537.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 2.02. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.46.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $16.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 309.58% and a negative net margin of 730.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2606.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Further Reading

