Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KW. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 268.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 18.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 113.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Price Performance

Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.42 and a beta of 1.17. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.97 and a 52-week high of $18.90.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.28 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Kennedy-Wilson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 369.23%.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

