Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Agilysys worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 131.2% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 3.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 751.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agilysys news, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $70,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,145.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 6,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $440,354.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,681.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $70,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,145.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,068 shares of company stock worth $881,815 in the last quarter. 23.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agilysys in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Agilysys from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Agilysys from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Agilysys in a report on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on Agilysys from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilysys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.40.

Agilysys Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $70.55 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $88.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 164.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Agilysys had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Agilysys’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Further Reading

