Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Gentherm worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Gentherm by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 988,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,213,000 after acquiring an additional 625,083 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,991,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 326.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 382,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,967,000 after buying an additional 292,817 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,782,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,802,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentherm Price Performance

NASDAQ THRM opened at $60.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 172.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.40. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $49.45 and a 12-month high of $76.13.

Insider Activity at Gentherm

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Gentherm had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $372.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Breisacher Nicholas sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $25,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,676.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Breisacher Nicholas sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $25,956.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,676.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 2,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $155,935.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,852.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on THRM shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Gentherm from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentherm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.67.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

