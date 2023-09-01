Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of MYR Group worth $4,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in MYR Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 30.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group Price Performance

NASDAQ MYRG opened at $142.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 0.99. MYR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.97 and a 1-year high of $156.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $888.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.66 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MYR Group news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,577,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,018,503.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MYR Group news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 18,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,577,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,018,503.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Fry sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.05, for a total value of $507,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,434 shares in the company, valued at $933,251.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on MYR Group from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on MYR Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MYRG

About MYR Group

(Free Report)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.