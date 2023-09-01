Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,364 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 19,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Yelp worth $4,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 867 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 49.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 24.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Trading Down 0.0 %

Yelp stock opened at $42.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 71.70 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.54. Yelp Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $47.59.

Insider Activity

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Yelp had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $337.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.96 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 10,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $465,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,153,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,236,580.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Yelp news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $465,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,153,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,236,580.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $210,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,092,522.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,068 shares of company stock worth $4,259,875. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Yelp from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Yelp from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

Yelp Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

