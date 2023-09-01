Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,562 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of First Merchants worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Merchants by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,261,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,180,000 after buying an additional 134,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Merchants by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,988,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,932,000 after buying an additional 33,505 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Merchants by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,846,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,027,000 after buying an additional 46,719 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Merchants by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,835,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,583,000 after buying an additional 246,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Merchants by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,882,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,307,000 after buying an additional 137,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get First Merchants alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on First Merchants from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on First Merchants from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered First Merchants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First Merchants in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

First Merchants Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FRME opened at $29.84 on Friday. First Merchants Co. has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $45.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.31 and a 200-day moving average of $31.42.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $247.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.80 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 29.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 31.19%.

First Merchants Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.