Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.15% of Vaxcyte worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCVX. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,857,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,865,000 after buying an additional 1,276,256 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vaxcyte by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,452,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,851,000 after buying an additional 496,227 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,492,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,817,000 after purchasing an additional 220,691 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,993,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,833,000 after buying an additional 137,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte during the first quarter valued at $72,080,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PCVX shares. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $51.92 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $54.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.93.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Equities research analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

