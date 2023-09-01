Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Helios Technologies worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Helios Technologies by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Helios Technologies by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Helios Technologies by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,124,000. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLIO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Philippe Lemaitre sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $180,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,133.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Helios Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $57.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.20. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $48.03 and a one year high of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $227.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.14 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Recommended Stories

