Swiss National Bank Has $4.24 Million Position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Fastly worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 13,926.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $23.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.27. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.33.

Insider Activity

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $122.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.69 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 35.34%. Equities analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $185,529.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,419,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,687,137.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $185,529.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,419,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,687,137.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $26,020.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 467,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,320,991.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,337 shares of company stock valued at $5,192,009 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fastly from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fastly from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fastly from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fastly from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

