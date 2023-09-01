Swiss National Bank Has $4.34 Million Stock Holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.16% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 33.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 141.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $80.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.24. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.87 and a twelve month high of $91.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.24. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 101.07% and a negative return on equity of 92.39%. The company had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.19 million. Equities analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.25.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

