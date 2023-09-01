Swiss National Bank Has $4.38 Million Stock Position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Weibo worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Weibo by 137.7% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 36,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 21,420 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 18.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Weibo by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 124.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Weibo by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,898,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,044,000 after purchasing an additional 171,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Weibo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Weibo from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. HSBC lowered their target price on Weibo from $18.00 to $14.60 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Weibo from $24.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.46.

Weibo Stock Performance

NASDAQ WB opened at $12.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Weibo Co. has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $25.57.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Weibo had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $440.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Weibo

(Free Report)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.