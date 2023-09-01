Swiss National Bank Has $4.39 Million Stake in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of RXO worth $4,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in RXO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in RXO during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. City Holding Co. grew its position in RXO by 752.2% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in RXO in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in RXO during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on RXO in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of RXO in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of RXO from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of RXO from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

RXO opened at $18.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average of $20.21. RXO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 164.18.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $963.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. RXO had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that RXO, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

