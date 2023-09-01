Swiss National Bank Has $4.43 Million Stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of EnPro Industries worth $4,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NPO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 148.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NPO shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on EnPro Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

EnPro Industries Trading Up 0.0 %

NPO stock opened at $136.38 on Friday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.69 and a 52 week high of $144.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 4.03.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

EnPro Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.98%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

