Swiss National Bank Has $4.46 Million Stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,643 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,865,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,597,000 after purchasing an additional 91,396 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,686,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,279,000 after purchasing an additional 69,684 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,389,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,814,000 after purchasing an additional 236,797 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,179,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,889,000 after purchasing an additional 125,325 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 5.5% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,751,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,899,000 after buying an additional 144,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Financial Bancorp. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bancorp.

In related news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 11,640 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $250,609.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Price Performance

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day moving average is $21.62. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $26.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.08.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $212.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.34 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 26.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.