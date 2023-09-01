Swiss National Bank Has $4.47 Million Stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of NetScout Systems worth $4,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NetScout Systems in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 158.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 48.7% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTCT opened at $28.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.05. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $38.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.69.

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $211.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.60 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 5.75%. Research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTCT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NetScout Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $83,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,135.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $83,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

