Swiss National Bank Has $4.47 Million Stock Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 314.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on EPC shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

Shares of EPC stock opened at $38.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.48. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a twelve month low of $36.17 and a twelve month high of $46.13.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $650.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.45 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edgewell Personal Care

In other news, insider John N. Hill sold 4,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $188,287.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,119,175.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

(Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.