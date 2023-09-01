Swiss National Bank Has $4.55 Million Holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 55,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of First BanCorp. worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,643,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,327,000 after purchasing an additional 544,469 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,679,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,477,000 after buying an additional 1,097,862 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First BanCorp. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,343,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,526,000 after acquiring an additional 54,862 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 12.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,328,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,549,000 after acquiring an additional 261,516 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,075,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,404,000 after acquiring an additional 46,074 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FBP opened at $13.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.69. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.14. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $236.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.53 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 27.51%. Research analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.44%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FBP. StockNews.com started coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

