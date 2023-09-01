Swiss National Bank Has $4.60 Million Holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 46,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Vermilion Energy worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the second quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VET shares. Desjardins lowered Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vermilion Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $14.55 on Friday. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $30.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.33. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 41.30%. The business had revenue of $350.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.87 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0749 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 5.51%.

About Vermilion Energy

(Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.