Swiss National Bank Has $4.69 Million Stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of AeroVironment worth $4,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in AeroVironment by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in AeroVironment by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in AeroVironment by 1,156.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.75.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $97.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.91 and a twelve month high of $112.39.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 32.60% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

