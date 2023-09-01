Swiss National Bank Has $4.77 Million Holdings in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 33,201 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.13% of Frontline worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontline in the 1st quarter worth $199,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Frontline by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,047 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Frontline by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Frontline by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,477,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Frontline by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,047,159 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904,292 shares during the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontline Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of FRO stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. Frontline plc has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Frontline Increases Dividend

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $522.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.46 million. Frontline had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 31.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Frontline plc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.17%. Frontline’s payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on FRO. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Frontline in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Frontline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Frontline Profile

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Featured Articles

