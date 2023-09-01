Swiss National Bank Lowers Position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 343,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Eastern Bankshares worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 21.2% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 218,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 45.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 15.2% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 543,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after buying an additional 71,826 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 37.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,162,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,534,000 after buying an additional 1,144,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 101.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 147,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 74,080 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastern Bankshares Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ EBC opened at $13.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.95. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $21.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.42 and a beta of 0.75.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $195.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.17 million. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 25.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -129.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eastern Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

