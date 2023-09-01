Swiss National Bank Makes New $4.24 Million Investment in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Swiss National Bank bought a new position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 239,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,000. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.08% of MINISO Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in MINISO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of MINISO Group by 819.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of MINISO Group by 1,241.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 13,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of MINISO Group by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. 21.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNSO stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.55. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $26.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.73 and its 200 day moving average is $17.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.412 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from MINISO Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.16.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of MINISO Group from $24.30 to $27.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

