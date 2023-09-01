Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Chegg worth $4,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 80.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CHGG. StockNews.com began coverage on Chegg in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chegg from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chegg from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chegg from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.62.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $10.22 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $182.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.19 million. Chegg had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 2.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

