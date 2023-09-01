Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Kennametal worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kennametal by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,247,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,125,000 after purchasing an additional 297,345 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kennametal by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after buying an additional 22,907 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Kennametal by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 1st quarter worth $216,000.

Kennametal Stock Performance

KMT opened at $26.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.89. Kennametal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.95 and a 200 day moving average of $27.35.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.84 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Kennametal from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kennametal in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

