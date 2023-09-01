Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.14% of Worthington Industries worth $4,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after purchasing an additional 12,396 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Worthington Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,538,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 11,272 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WOR opened at $75.32 on Friday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $77.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WOR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Worthington Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Worthington Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Worthington Industries news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Worthington Industries news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 32,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $2,385,931.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 174,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,830,597.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,311 shares of company stock valued at $6,106,132. Insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, laser welded solutions, electrical steel laminations and manufactured consumer, building and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

