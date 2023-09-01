Swiss National Bank Sells 10,200 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.11% of Pegasystems worth $4,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,103,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 181,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 21,542 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Pegasystems by 10.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 249,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,100,000 after buying an additional 23,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the first quarter worth $498,000. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $49.66 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $59.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.07). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.82%. The company had revenue of $298.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.61 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.79%.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 811 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $42,666.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,252.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,270 shares of company stock valued at $317,173. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pegasystems from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded Pegasystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Pegasystems from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pegasystems from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Pegasystems from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.82.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

