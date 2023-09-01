Swiss National Bank Sells 12,100 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Carpenter Technology worth $4,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 124.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 15.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the first quarter worth about $2,879,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 18.6% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 12.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Carpenter Technology

In related news, SVP Brian J. Malloy sold 10,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $619,104.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,079.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $49,045.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 229,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,333.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian J. Malloy sold 10,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $619,104.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,079.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Carpenter Technology Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:CRS opened at $62.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.46 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.84. Carpenter Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.02 and a fifty-two week high of $63.82.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $758.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.07 million. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Articles

